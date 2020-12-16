PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — More than 90 students and faculty attended the big rumble this week at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville — a knock-’em-out between a flying stick of butter and the planet Uranus.
At stake were up to three extra points on the top four teams’ final grades.
“Before we start, I think we need our battle music,” said Assistant Professor Doug Selent, who blasted a track from Pokémon, the popular video game series on which Monday’s virtual competition was based.
The skirmish, the final in an 18-seed tournament, ended within 30 seconds as the two fighters duked it out for 10,001 rounds at warp speed.
“Butterfree has won with fairly decisive fashion,” Selent announced after the character beat Uranus in 8,699 rounds.
This week marked the third year Selent hosted the competition known as Battle Pets, a capstone event for his software engineering classes.
Students coded their fighters using programming language Java to engage in up to five attacks, such as throwing rocks or poking their enemies with scissors.
The damage fighters incurred depended upon their opponent’s behavior and random chance. When a pet’s health ran out, the creature fell asleep and the round ended.
Selent structured the class around the competition to push his students to write well-designed code.
Throughout the semester, they programmed different aspects of the Battle Pets game, with each new assignment building upon the last, much like a puzzle.
Because Selent did not reveal the “shape” of the next piece, students had an incentive to make sure their code was readily adaptable. Otherwise, they risked increasing their workload when they had to revise it. In all, each student wrote several thousand lines of code.
“It’s just a good way to apply what you have learned throughout the semester in one big project,” said junior Bryce Bierman, whose teammates were Zachary Johnson, Jacob Downing and Gavin Lloyd. “We put so much work into it.”
Organization is necessary for future careers in software development, Selent said.
Battle Pets would normally be held inside a crowded auditorium filled with hooting and hollering students, but COVID-19 necessitated hosting the event, which included both the bracketed tournament and a battle royal, over a Zoom conference call.
The audience, however, was no less snarky, with students throwing facetious accusations that other teams cheated by use of “performance enhancing” codes.
“I think a lot of the classes that I have taken (at UW-P) … really prepare you to work in a team,” Lloyd said. “In the real world, software development is all about teamwork.”