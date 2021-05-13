PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Platteville man faces 17 felony charges for allegedly possessing child pornography and filming a child in the shower.
Josiah R. Creasey, 34, is charged in Lafayette County Circuit Court with 16 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of capturing an intimate representation. His next court hearing is set for 10 a.m. Friday, May 14.
According to court documents, a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department detective received a tip in February from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children that 41 child porn photographs were downloaded in September and were connected with a phone number and email address belonging to Creasey.
The downloads also were associated with an IP address belonging to a Darlington Township residence where Creasey previously lived.
Authorities reported that he admitted searching for female child pornography using a virtual private network so that he would not be discovered and that getting caught was an “accident.”