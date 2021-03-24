A bill being considered in the Iowa Legislature would offer tax breaks to homeowners in cities including Dubuque that were impacted by a discriminatory program from the 1930s.
But local officials are skeptical that it would have a significant impact in Dubuque.
The bill would provide tax abatement for homeowners who live in certain neighborhoods in six Iowa cities impacted by housing practices outlawed in the 1960s that marked them as less desirable places to live.
The proposed state program would be available to homeowners who fund improvements to their property worth at least 30% of the total actual value. Qualifying property owners would receive tax abatements for the entirety of their home’s actual value in the first year, with the rate of abatement decreasing by 6% each year for a 15-year term.
In 1933, the federal government created the Home Owners’ Loan Corp. to refinance urban houses following the Great Depression. The corporation went on to create a system by which neighborhoods were rated for investment based on the socioeconomic class of residents, types of homes, whether residents were predominantly property owners or renters, and the race of residents, among other things.
Redlining is the illegal practice of denying a renter a loan on the basis of race who would otherwise be eligible for the loan, according to a Federal Reserve Fair Housing Act. This federal policy dramatically hampered minorities until it was outlawed by the Fair Housing Act in 1968.
But by that time, it had already been done in six Iowa cities, including Dubuque. A map published by the Telegraph Herald in 1940 that details Home Owners’ Loan Corp. ratings shows nearly all of downtown Dubuque ranked poorly.
The City of Dubuque recognized the impacts of those practices and in 2019 began a tax-abatement program, by which homeowners would be exempt from property tax increases stemming from improvements they made to their property.
That is not as large an incentive as would be provided to qualifying homeowners through the bill being considered in the Legislature, said Alexis Steger, the city’s housing and community development director.
“(The state bill) gives a bigger incentive for the people residing in those homes to make the improvements because then they get full tax abatement, as opposed to our current urban revitalization sections, which provide abatement for the improved value,” Steger said.
But Steger thinks the city’s actions might have disqualified it for the proposed state program, based on the way the bill is written. The bill states that its provisions apply only to urban revitalization districts created after July 1, 2021.
“It’s very limiting because they put that in there,” she said. “It doesn’t have any look-back period.”
City Human Rights Director Kelly Larson, however, said she thinks the city still might qualify for the proposed program if it is created. She just does not know how much of an impact it would have.
“It’s not tied to people who were actually harmed by redlining,” she said. “A lot of times when we talk about addressing past harm, we’re looking at populations who were hurt by the redlining.”
Larson said the rate of homeownership among minorities in Dubuque remains low, particularly in neighborhoods affected by redlining.
She also said the requirement that improvements would be worth at least 30% of actual value would knock even more people out of consideration.
“You might have people who are in need and could benefit from the property tax abatement, but they can’t afford to invest that much upfront,” she said. “My worry is what’s more apt to happen is that people of means would come in, make the improvements and then get the benefits.”
Larson also worried that tax abatement subsequently would reduce revenue to schools and civil services that help the people the bill presumably aims to aid.
Still, the bill is moving fast in Des Moines. It was introduced on March 8 and quickly moved to the floor of the Iowa House of Representatives, where it passed 96-0.
It is scheduled to be discussed at a meeting of a subcommittee of the Senate Ways and Means Committee at 1 p.m. today. Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, is the ranking member of the minority party on that committee.
Jochum said she, too, did not think the bill would benefit Dubuque.
“It is doubtful the city leaders would create another new district that would provide a property tax exemption for those same properties since taxes are already abated,” she said.
Neither Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, nor Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, provided comment for this story following requests from the TH.