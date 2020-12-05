Dubuque police reported that a man arrested Wednesday night on a charge of using fake money at fast-food restaurants had more than $1,200 in counterfeit currency.
Antwan C. Bridges, 34, of Milwaukee, was arrested at 10:09 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Jones and Main streets on charges of forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents state that Bridges tried to use a fake $20 bill to pay for two burgers at Wendy’s, 1255 E. 16th St., at about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, but then he drove away without his food when an employee took the bill to show another co-worker rather than giving him his food and change.
Police then used city cameras to track him to the drive-thru of Arby’s, 10 Main St., and he was pulled over by police after he left that property.
Police reported finding fake currency in his pants and coat pockets, as well as sheets of fake bills elsewhere in his vehicle. Officers also found drug paraphernalia.
Documents state that Bridges was taken to Dubuque County Jail, and while being searched there, a folding knife was found on him. He also was arrested on a charge of possession of a weapon in a correctional facility.