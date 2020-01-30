ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury City Council members this week approved a sizable cut to the city’s property tax levy for next fiscal year.
Council members voted, 4-1, to set the rate at $9.57 per $1,000 in assessed value for the fiscal year that starts July 1. That represents a 43-cent decrease from the current rate.
The average homeowner in the city — based on a median home value of about $221,000 — would pay about $52 less per year in property taxes.
Council members were spurred to consider a reduction to the levy based on the growth in valuation among both commercial and residential properties in the city.
They initially considered a 73-cent reduction, a figure arrived at based on the city’s proposed budget for next fiscal year, but ultimately, they scaled that back somewhat, with plans to put the difference in the city’s reserves. That should total about $88,000 by 2021, according to Mayor Jim Adams.
“This allows them to either pay for a future project, or they can come back and pay down the debt later,” he said.
Said Council Member Curt Kiessling, “I think we are seeing a real opportune moment here where we can keep (taxes) low, but at the same time, we can stockpile some money. There will be some big-ticket items that are going to be coming up.”
Council Member Russ Domeyer cast the lone vote against the proposal because he wanted the tax levy cut to be larger.
Also during this week’s meeting, Asbury residents Lesley and Ken Voorhees spoke out about the Forest Hills watershed drainage project.
Council members this week approved the first phase of work at a cost of about $442,000. The work is expected to be complete in October but will not affect the Voorhees’ residence.
The project will start downstream and will expand an 8-inch drainage pipe to 36 inches, increase the depth of the pond near the Voorhees’ home along Forest Hills Estates by about 5 feet and will level and raise its dam by about 6 inches.
Ken said he is glad to see the city start working to address the issue, but he wants to see more done to address water issues on his property.
“It’s just showing me that the City Council doesn’t really care about my house or my problems,” he said.
In past years, the Voorhees’ basement has flooded twice with stormwater — once with 4 inches and once with 4 feet.
“The first time our house flooded in 2014, we lost our entire lower level and about $60,000 worth of personal items — furniture, clothing — down to everything,” Lesley said. “We’ve been fighting with Asbury since then.”
Adams said he hopes the second phase will address some of the problems on the Voorhees’ property.
“We had to start downstream and work our way up,” he said.