Officials from the City of Dubuque and Greater Dubuque Development Corp. will participate this year in a program aimed at helping communities combat poverty.
Dubuque is among 10 communities across the U.S. selected as part of the Economic Mobility and Opportunity Cohort, offered by the International City Management Association with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
City of Dubuque and GDDC officials will learn “best practices, tools and/or technical assistance to implement the city’s Equitable Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan,” a city press release states.
The trainings are meant to help communities improve the economic mobility of low-income residents. The release states that the program will help the city track local data on upward mobility and engage the business community “to address workforce preparation and training issues.”
Assistant City Manager Cori Burbach, Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support Director Anderson Sainci and GDDC Director of Workforce Programming Nic Hockenberry will participate in the program.
The program also includes a $30,000 grant to expand job options for underemployed Dubuque residents. Funding will also go toward grants for local entrepreneurs, including businesses run by minorities, people with disabilities, women and LGBTQ+ individuals.
"We are excited to participate in the cohort to learn how we as a community can improve the well-being of residents earning low incomes in our community," read a statement credited to Sainci in the release.
