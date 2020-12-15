The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s
departments reported:
- William L. Delaney, 44, of 554 W. Locust St., was arrested at 6:21 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree criminal mischief.
Yolanda D. McDougal, 45, of 9001/2
- Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 20 and Stone Valley Drive on a warrant charging assault. Court documents state that McDougal assaulted Sandy C. Robinson-Gilliam, 34, of Milwaukee, on Nov. 13.
- Ulta Beauty, of 555 John F. Kennedy Road, reported the theft of $2,217 worth of perfume at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday.