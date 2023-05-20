Police said a woman led officers on a high-speed chase in Dubuque while intoxicated.
Cieria M. Chance, 23, of Solon, Iowa, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Thursday in the area of Oak Crest Drive and Berkley Place on charges of three counts of interference with official acts and one count each of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, felony eluding, driving while barred, second-offense operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts-bodily injury and possession of marijuana.
Court documents state that an officer responded to the area of 14th Street and Central Avenue at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a woman driving while impaired. The vehicle was located in a parking lot in the 1400 block of Central Ave.
The officer approached the vehicle and saw the driver, later identified as Chance, had “slow and lethargic movements,” documents state. Chance began to back the vehicle away.
A chase ensued, with the patrol vehicle reaching a speed of 50 mph in a 25-mph zone, documents state. The pursuit eventually was terminated, and police followed Chance’s vehicle at a safe distance with the help of city traffic cameras.
The vehicle later was located unoccupied on Keokuk Street. Documents state that witnesses reported a woman carrying a child running away from the area.
Chance was located in the backyard of a residence in the 2700 block of Oak Crest Drive holding her 1-year-old child. It was determined the child was in the back seat of Chance’s vehicle during the pursuit, documents state.
Chance refused to get into the patrol vehicle and had to be lifted and placed in the backseat, documents state. Upon arrival at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, Chance kicked over a bike into an officer’s right arm, causing a bruise. She also laid down and attempted to prevent officers from entering the law enforcement center.
Chance was given a preliminary breath test, which indicated a positive result for alcohol, documents state.
A search of her vehicle found 2.5 grams of a substance that appeared to be marijuana and 1 gram of a wax substance that smelled of marijuana, documents state.