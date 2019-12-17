GALENA, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation is collecting input from residents on the state’s road conditions.
The state’s traveler opinion survey will garner data on residents’ opinions on the state’s roadways, with topics ranging from road conditions to snow removal, according to a press release.
The survey will be available online until Dec. 31 and can be accessed at idot.illinois.gov.
The results of the survey will aid state officials in determining how Illinois DOT resources are used.