Among Iowa’s high-profile elections in 2022 — such as those for governor, Congress, U.S. Senate — the normally down-ticket secretary of state race is expected to be more heated this time around.
As in many states, Iowa’s secretary of state oversees elections. That is the office’s most visible function, though not its only one.
The office currently is held by Paul Pate, a Republican who has served since 2015. He also held the office from 1995 to 1999.
The 2022 election already has drawn two Democrats into a primary race — Linn County Auditor Joel Miller and Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker.
Chris Budzisz, political science professor at Loras College, said some of the focus of this race likely will be on unsubstantiated claims from former President Donald Trump‘s campaign of fraud during the 2020 election.
“It’s going to be an election that’s partly a discussion of the past, as well as a consideration of some of the national movements toward election reform and security,” Budzisz said. “If you look at the Democrats, some of their materials are about that rhetoric or it’s about the GOP efforts to restrict absentee ballots or potentially make it harder to vote. ... Usually, that’s a pretty sleepy kind of race, but in 2022, it will definitely heat up.”
Top state election officials’ races already are drawing unusual focus all over the country, with big names — including Trump — issuing endorsements or takedowns.
“It’s an issue that feeds the bases,” Budzisz said. “And there is a strong motivation for Democrats to make secretary of state races competitions to win. Because Republicans control more statehouses, there have been a lot of conservative election laws passed, including in Iowa, which is driving some of this.”
For Republicans, Budzisz guessed, discussion points likely will focus on Democrats not doing enough to fight voter fraud. But, he said, Pate historically has tried to stay above national, partisan discussions.
“For Secretary Pate, I think it’s unlikely that he will say things like ‘Democrats are cheating,’” Budzisz said. “If someone asks if President (Joe) Biden stole the (2020) election, he’ll say ‘In Iowa, we run our elections right.’ But from the Democrats’ side, there’s going to be pressure for him to speak out and deny some of these national claims.”
Pate’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
Across the Mississippi River, Illinois and Wisconsin are rare examples of states that do not have an elected official who oversees elections. Instead, both have a board that does so. There has been contention around those boards in recent years, but they are not decided via ballot.
Lafayette County honored on historic anniversary
The Wisconsin State Legislature passed a joint resolution last week commemorating the 185th anniversary of the first meeting of Wisconsin’s Territorial Legislature in Belmont, located in Lafayette County.
Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, and Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, co-sponsored the legislation. Novak presented it to Lafayette County Clerk Carla Jacobson.
“I am proud of our history here in southwest Wisconsin and was happy to see so many of my fellow lawmakers join to sponsor the resolutions on a bipartisan basis and then vote for adoption in both the Assembly and the Senate.” Novak said in a release.
And they’re off
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand was first out of the gate in the annual process of pre-filing bills before the state legislative session.
He filed two last week and, as of Friday, was the only person to have done so.
One bill would prohibit sentencing courts from deferring judgment or sentence or suspending the sentence of a defendant who is a public employee found guilty of stealing public funds if the amount taken exceeds $10,000.
The other would require governmental subdivisions to cooperate with the state auditor’s office to establish procedures to investigate suspected embezzlement, theft or other financial irregularities upon the auditor’s notification of such claims.
Office heads such as Sand, special interest groups and individual lawmakers typically pre-file a long list of bills ahead of each legislative session. Most of them don’t make it through the legislative process.
Area lawmakers party-line on continuing resolution
The tri-state area’s Washington, D.C., delegation stuck with its respective party’s majority stance on a continuing resolution that passed last week to avert a government shutdown.
The resolution passed Congress with just one Republican voting with Democrats — U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
The tri-state area’s only Republican in the House of Representatives, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, stuck by her decision in a release following the vote.
“Iowans are sick of Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi‘s out of touch policy pipedreams taking priority over the real issues that impact real people,” she said. “Congress has known about this deadline for months, but Speaker Pelosi shut down government funding negotiations to focus on passing the reckless $1.7 trillion reconciliation bill. We need to do our job and fund the government in a way that respects working families who pay taxes. Iowans sent me to Washington to stop the chaos and dysfunction in Congress, not enable it further.”
In the Senate, 19 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting in favor of the resolution. The region’s Republicans, though — U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, of Iowa, and Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin — all voted against it.