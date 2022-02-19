ASBURY, Iowa — A meeting next week will provide information on the proposed renovation of a golf course clubhouse in Asbury.

The meeting on the proposed project at Meadows Golf Club will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, in the City Hall programming room, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive.

A city press release states that Origin Design will present an overview of the project and city staff will be available to answer questions.

The meeting will be held in person as well as virtually at us02web.zoom.us/j/6506402953, with a meeting identification number of 650 640 2953.

Contact Jeremy Hawkins at 563-583-7385 or at jhawkins@cityofasbury.com for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you