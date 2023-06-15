Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A free walking tour of selected African American historic sites in Dubuque will be held this weekend.
The event begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St.
The tour begins at approximately 1:30 p.m. with a reception following at approximately 2:30 p.m. back at the Dubuque Museum of Art.
The tour will look at some current and former sites associated with Dubuque’s African American history.
The event is sponsored by Dubuque County Historic Preservation Commission, the Dubuque branch of the NAACP and Dubuque Museum of Art and is held in conjunction with local Juneteenth observances.
Register at bit.ly/3N2kQMN.
