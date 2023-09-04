Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An article about a man who authorities said stole equipment from a Delaware County property and fled by driving through a cornfield was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Aug. 28 to Sunday:
1.) Authorities: Man stole equipment, fled Delaware County property driving through cornfield
2.) Biz Buzz Monday: East Dubuque natives soon to open coffee shop, bar
3.) Authorities: Dubuquer involved in crash that killed motorcyclist
4.) IN TH FIRST: Documents: Luther Manor placed into receivership after failing to pay back loans
5.) Police: Man arrested on weapons, drug charges after gunfire in Dubuque
6.) Authorities: Driver raced across 2 local bridges during 3-state high-speed chase
7.) Asbury resident to be featured in Times Square video
8.) New Port of Dubuque multi-use complex project advancing
9.) Restaurant among options proposed for city-owned Galena building
10.) WWII ship that drew thousands during 2018 visit returns to Dubuque next week
