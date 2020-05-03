BELLEVUE, Iowa — Every morning, Brodie silently sits at the front windows of BookWorm Bookstore & More waiting for people to walk down South Riverview Street in Bellevue and enter the shop he loyally guards.
But for the past few weeks, every day has been like the rest. No one has come in.
Until finally, on Friday and Saturday, Brodie’s ears perked up for the first time in a while and his tail began to flutter back and forth as customers entered the store for the first time in more than one month.
It was exactly what he had been waiting for.
“Brodie is our BookWorm Boston (Terrier), and even for him, he would stand in the front window and just look,” said Sheila Hargrave, the owner of the Bellevue bookstore. “He would look this way and that way. He’s used to his attention.”
After closing her doors for six weeks and only allowing customers to drop by for curbside orders, Hargrave said not only was Brodie ready to open the storefront again, but customers also agreed it felt good to be back.
“I am hearing from people, ‘It’s so nice to be back in the store,’” she said. “That makes you feel pretty good.”
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that restaurants, fitness centers, malls and retail stores in 77 counties could reopen starting last Friday. Those counties included Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties, but not Dubuque County.
Hargrave’s store was among those that took advantage of the loosening restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a good day,” she said. “I don’t want more than three (people) in the store at a time at this point, but at no point did we have any trouble. People were being very respectful.”
Down the street at Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ, the restaurant once again is serving dine-in customers — something that owner Mark Herman has missed.
“The takeout is nice, but we like the dining-room experience for our customers and getting to talk to our customers,” he said. “Now, we’re even limited on the discussion. We try to honor their space. It’s not quite the same conversation.”
Herman said all tables are required to be 6 feet apart, which has made serving diners a little trickier, but the staff is making it work.
“I think if you take the precautions, we feel it will be effective,” he said. “We talked about it, and if we thought it was going to put our customers at risk, we wouldn’t have (opened).”
But other local business operators aren’t ready to return their operations to the state they were at before the restrictions were imposed.
Tim Finley, co-owner of Fennellys’ Irish Pub in Elkader, said he isn’t convinced the COVID-19 outbreak had slowed enough for his restaurant to reopen to serving more than carryout food.
“I hope that the number of cases goes down and deaths go down, and we can safely reopen,” he said. “We have a lot of health care workers and front-line workers that get their food from us, and we have a lot of older customers. We want to offer them a safe place.”
In Manchester, a few businesses reopened Friday, but many of the local shops remained closed, said Executive Director Jessica Pape, of Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I like the fact that it’s really in the hands of the owners to decide,” she said. “It’s so tough just because there are so many things that are just so unknown. The businesses I talked to are making sure they have taken every precaution. Many businesses are just doing what they are able to do.”
Although it was a few weeks later than when it usually opens for the season, Grandpa’s Parlor in Bellevue started serving ice cream and other sweet treats Saturday.
“It’s not going to be the same, but we hope we can make it the same,” said co-owner Eric Flatjord. “We are not changing anything. We just want people to get out. Everyone needs to get back into the rhythm.”
Krista Voichoskie isn’t so sure the state is ready, though.
Voichoskie drove into Bellevue from her home in Maquoketa on Saturday morning to sit outside on a park bench, distancing herself from others while still enjoying watching people walk by from afar.
“I kind of look for opportunities to be away from people but get to see people,” she said. “Me and my husband, we were kind of sitting back on our work. When you’re not around people a lot, you kind of go nuts.”
Voichoskie said she is wary of the decision to begin reopening businesses again but is glad that Jackson County has not seen the uptick in COVID-19 cases like some of the surrounding counties. As of Saturday, Jackson County only had five confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the most-recent one being reported on April 20.
“I am a little apprehensive about it just because the cases are rising,” she said, referred to the number of confirmed cases statewide. “Not in Jackson County, though. That’s interesting, but I think that’s the beauty of living in a rural community.”