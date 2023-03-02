Despite an increase in digital checkouts, Dubuque’s public library saw a decrease in its collection use last fiscal year.
In fiscal year 2022, which ended last June, 617,190 items in Carnegie-Stout Public Library’s collection were used, down from 662,554 collection uses in fiscal year 2021.
The library’s most recently completed fiscal year numbers were delivered to the City Council this week as part of the library’s budget presentation for fiscal year 2024, which will begin on July 1. No figures were shared for the current fiscal year so far.
Library Director Nick Rossman said the decline in total collection use came primarily from a drop in DVD and Blu-ray checkouts, along with a drop in access of the Telegraph Herald archives at the library.
“They kind of go through peaks and valleys each year,” Rossman said. “This is just a down year for that.”
Checkouts for digital materials increased from 88,865 in fiscal year 2021 to 107,355 in fiscal year 2022.
Rossman noted that the library also restarted in-person youth programming since its discontinuation at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. A total of 520 youth programs were hosted in fiscal year 2022.
Steps also have been taken to make the library more accessible, including removing the requirement of having a library card in order to use the library’s computers.
“We were turning away a lot of students whose parents could or would not come down to get them a library card,” Rossman said.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the role of libraries in local communities is expanding from just a location to check out books, and he encouraged library staff to continue to invest in other services for residents.
“Now, it’s where you can find a whole lot of things,” Cavanagh said. “I think it’s important that we look at all the possibilities.”
The presentation by the library was given as part of a series of budget sessions the City Council is holding before it must approve its fiscal year 2024 budget by the end of April. Below are highlights from the proposals of the library and several other city departments highlighted during the session.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library
- Revenue or resources projected: $150,846
- Expenditures projected: $4,314,411
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 2.2% increase
- Tax support requested: $4,163,565
- Tax support current year: $3,906,770
- Employment change: Increasing a part-time circulation lead library assistant position from part time to full time, resulting in the equivalent of 35.52 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $38,065 to upgrade a part-time circulation lead library assistant position from part time to full time, and $3,000 to provide funding for an opening reception for the Iowa Library Association annual conference, which will be held at Grand River Center in October.
Health Services
- Revenue or resources projected: $449,220
- Expenditures projected: $1,220,368
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 17.4% increase
- Tax support requested: $771,148
- Tax support current year: $573,476
- Employment change: No employment changes, resulting in the equivalent of 7.14 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages include $40,000 to hire private contractors to mitigate nuisances on private properties; $25,000 to purchase a vehicle that will be used to drive to restaurants, markets, festivals and nuisance properties and conduct public health emergency preparedness response activities; $3,758 to provide and replace computer equipment deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic for remote working from home; and $5,119 to have the new environmental sanitarian and preparedness planner attend the National Environmental Health Association Leadership Academy.
Office of Shared Prosperity & Neighborhood Support
- Revenue or resources projected: $0
- Expenditures projected: $440,144
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 12.7% increase as a result of department wide wage increases and some staffing changes that occurred in fiscal year 2023.
- Tax support requested: $440,144
- Tax support current year: $382,696
- Employment change: No employment changes, resulting in the equivalent of 3.66 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: No recommended improvement packages.
Office of Equity and Human Rights
- Revenue or resources projected: $3,125
- Expenditures projected: $437,400
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 9.6% increase as a result of wage increases for all department employees and staffing changes that occurred in fiscal year 2023.
- Tax support requested: $434,275
- Tax support current year: $395,900
- Employment change: No employment changes, resulting in the equivalent of three full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: No recommended improvement packages.
Finance Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $3,211,899
- Expenditures projected: $4,239,153
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 13.4% increase
- Tax support requested: $1,027,254
- Tax support current year: $907,849
- Employment change: Adding the purchasing and safety coordinator, utility billing accountant and budget director positions, resulting in the equivalent of 23.51 full-time jobs.
- Recommended improvement packages: No recommended improvement packages.
