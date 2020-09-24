Seven area barns are part of the Iowa Barn Foundation’s annual All-State Barn Tour, set for 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26 and 27.
The local barns are:
- Hardt Barn, 26152 Kayak Road, Farmersburg.
- Jack Smith Barn, 20922 Asbury Road, Durango.
- Kaufman Barn, 6206 Streff Road,
- St. Donatus.
- Steines Barn, 36746 Bellevue-
- Cascade Road, Bellevue.
- Engelke Barn, 25379 297th Ave.,
- Bellevue.
- Clasen Barn, 25219 200th St., Bellevue.
- Martin Barn, 12578 222nd Ave., Zwingle.
Masks will be required. Visitors do not have to get out of their cars to view each site. Inside viewing of barns will be limited.
According to organizers, the purpose of the tour is to encourage barn preservation, to teach young people about Iowa’s agricultural heritage and to renew appreciation.
Most barns on the tour have been restored with matching grants from Iowa Barn Foundation. Other property owners received awards of distinction from the foundation for restorations they undertook themselves.
For a complete listing of barns statewide, visit iowabarnfoundation.org/tours/fall-tour.htm.