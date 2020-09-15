PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A President Trump re-election campaign bus tour through the Midwest included stops in Platteville and Prairie du Chien on Monday.
The Team Trump Bus Tour featured a high-profile roster of speakers, including Republican National Committee co-chair Tommy Hicks, Trump Campaign Director of Press Communications Erin Perrine, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt and Vice President Mike Pence’s sister-in-law Denise Pence.
Vice Chairman of the Grant County Republican Party and Lancaster Mayor David Varnam said Monday that more than 110 people had attended the event in Platteville.
“It’s the first in this cycle with this type of high-level people,” he said. “People were excited to be out and engaged.”
Varnam introduced the speakers and said the overall theme was how important southwest Wisconsin was going to be to the Trump campaign.
“We were pivotal in the last election,” he said. “In 2016, it was the first time since 1984 that the Republican candidate won Grant County. We wanted to energize our base, so we can see that repeated.”
The Republican Party of Crawford County did not respond to request for comment about the Prairie du Chien event later the same day, with the same scheduled speakers.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Philip Shulman released the following statement:
“Trump has abandoned Wisconsinites as he’s attacked their health care, given handouts to the ultra rich, and his failed COVID-19 response has put the Badger state at far greater risk. This bus tour is nothing more than a tried and sorry excuse to cover up Trump’s colossal failures as they continue to ignore the seriousness of this deadly virus. We deserve real leaders who will fight for Wisconsinites — we deserve Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House.”