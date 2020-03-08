The National Weather Service will hold a series of storm-spotter training sessions in the tri-state area.
The sessions are free and begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates at the following locations:
- March 23: Lancaster (Wis.) High School, 806 E. Elm St.
- March 24: Dubuque County Emergency Management, 14928 Public Safety Way, Dubuque
- April 1: Crawford County Administrative Building, 225 N. Beaumont Road, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
- April 9: Preston (Iowa) Fire Department, 14 N. Mitchell St.
- April 27: Lafayette County’s Ames Road Multi-purpose building,11974 Ames Road, Darlington, Wis.