Loras College has denied allegations outlined in a federal lawsuit filed by a former student.
Rachael Swift, who was a Loras varsity soccer player, filed the lawsuit in September in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa, claiming that Loras College did not properly investigate a break-in and incident of voyeurism at her student housing facility.
Swift is requesting a jury trial in the case to require the college to comply with Title IX and award Swift damages “in amounts to be established at trial,” court documents state.
Attorneys representing Loras College filed documents earlier this month denying Swift’s claims.
“If Swift sustained injuries and incurred any expenses as claimed, they were caused, in whole or in part, by the acts or omissions of others for whose intervening conduct or negligence Loras is not responsible,” documents state.
Documents in Swift’s suit state that on Sept. 6, 2020, an unnamed person broke into Swift’s student housing apartment and watched her while she was sleeping. When Swift saw the intruder and screamed, he fled.
Swift told the Telegraph Herald in January 2021 that she was living at the college’s Byrne Oaks Apartments at the time of the incident.
Documents state that Loras College admits Swift immediately reported the incident to campus security but denied her claim that the college’s security officer “quickly dismissed” her concerns. Swift alleges that the security officers said the assailant was likely drunk and entered the room by accident.
Following the incident, Swift’s lawsuit states that Swift met with multiple college administrators and asked for increased security at student housing facilities. Her requests included installing cameras at entrances and posting notices to inform other students of the break-in, neither of which the suit claims was done.
Swift then moved home since she “no longer felt safe living in student housing,” according to the suit.
Additionally, the suit states there were four other break-ins of female students’ apartments at the same housing facility from September to December 2020. An individual was eventually recorded on video when female students in the building set up a camera, documents state.
Swift’s suit alleges that Loras College refused to conduct a Title IX investigation or hearing and instead brought lesser charges against the individual. The suit alleges this was because college officials did not regard the incident as sexual misconduct, although the college’s Title IX policy classifies voyeurism as nonverbal sexual misconduct.
Swift did not know the individual prior to the incident but later learned he was enrolled in the same elementary education program that she was, documents state.
A future court hearing or trial date in the lawsuit has not yet been set.