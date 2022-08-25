MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester City Council members got a look at a proposed design for a renovation project for Shelly Park during a meeting this week.
Larry Kurtz, from Align Architecture, provided the council with preliminary sketches showing a new look for the park. The design includes new steps from the South Main Street side of the park, with a meandering pathway through the park’s center, with a grass area and stone seating with green space throughout the area.
Gone would be the existing gazebo, with a new shelter area taking its place. While the shelter isn’t in the current city budget for the park, the drawings show where it would sit when the city builds it.
Council Member Tania Bradley was pleased with the drawings.
“This fits the picture of what I was hoping we could turn it into,” Bradley said.
For the large stone that would make up some of the seating area, Council Member Dean Sherman said he would like to see the same stone that was used for the Whitewater Park. Sherman also expressed his desire to keep the old cottonwood tree that sits in the park.
There appeared to be little support to keep the tree based on its condition, however.
“I agree about the stone,” Council Member Mary Ann Poynor said. “But I think we have to get rid of the cottonwood. I think it will be easier to get it out during construction. Do I want to see it go? No, I never want to see a tree go. But it’s a matter of safety.”
Council Member Bill Scherbring also said the cottonwood probably needs to come down.
Bradley said the time to remove the tree is during construction.
“My concern is if the tree goes down and we have the rest done, it will damage more of the park,” Bradley said.
Parks and Recreation Director Doug Foley said if the tree goes, he would like to see the shelter built to offer shade to the area.
“Right now, our budget doesn’t fulfill the shelter,” City Manager Tim Vick responded. “We have blocks that are crumbling and a staircase that needs repair.”
Kurtz’s estimates for the park total $309,810 without the shelter and $347,810 with the shelter.
The council took no action on the park renovations. Vick said he would direct Kurtz to refine the drawings to bring back to a future meeting.
Also this week, the council approved authorizing Vick to sign the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program Grant Agreement for the Manchester Municipal Airport.
The grant will be used for the land acquisition the city has under a purchase agreement with James Hill. The grant is for $67,230 and covers 90% of the costs, with the city picking up the rest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.