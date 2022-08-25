MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester City Council members got a look at a proposed design for a renovation project for Shelly Park during a meeting this week.

Larry Kurtz, from Align Architecture, provided the council with preliminary sketches showing a new look for the park. The design includes new steps from the South Main Street side of the park, with a meandering pathway through the park’s center, with a grass area and stone seating with green space throughout the area.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.