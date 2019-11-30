FENNIMORE, Wis. — While the Christmas tree sales season kicked off en masse Friday, Dave Cook had a head start.
He owns and operates with his wife, Barb Cook, Cooks’ Woods, a choose-and-cut Christmas tree farm east of Fennimore.
“People have been coming for three weeks,” Dave said. “Some just want to get their tree early while the weather is nice.”
The Cooks are prepared for an onslaught of tree shoppers, which they expected to fill the grounds Friday, the date when most Christmas tree farms in the tri-state region open for business.
Industry professionals hope this season builds upon a strong sales year in 2018, driven by millennials seeking to create new Christmas traditions with their young families.
“That would be good in the long-term,” said Doug Hundley, spokesman for the National Christmas Tree Association. “They are a group of young people who really want to know what they are buying, where it is coming from.”
Nearly 33 million live Christmas trees were purchased in 2018 — a 20% increase over 2017.
Meanwhile, artificial Christmas tree sales saw a 12% increase over 2017, with about 24 million sold.
Nearly 30% of live trees were purchased at a choose-and-cut tree farm, matched only by purchases from chain stores like Home Depot and Walmart.
The online market consisted of 2% of reported purchases.
The Cooks have sold Christmas trees for 17 years on their 45-acre farm. Currently, more than 40,000 trees grow on the grounds.
Dave said the farm typically draws customers from about a 40-mile radius, but also includes travelers from locales as far away as Stoughton and La Crosse in Wisconsin and the Quad Cities in Iowa.
“It’s not that there aren’t any tree farms over there, it’s just that some people like the shopping experience,” he said. “They go to a different place every year — a variety — almost like coffeeshop behavior.”
Dave can offer what online retailers cannot — an experience.
“Every visitor to our farm has their own version of the experience,” he said. “The tradition is there in these families or they are trying to create it. A lot of first-timers coming in. Maybe they grew up in a household that didn’t have trees.”
Dave said sales steadily increased within the past six years — retail customers purchased 2,271 trees in 2018 — but he is unsure what to expect this season.
More than 700,000 Christmas trees were harvested in Wisconsin in 2017 — the latest year for which data is available — according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Illinois farms saw the cutting of nearly 84,500 trees and Iowa more than 27,000.
Ochs Christmas Tree Farm, located south of Galena, Ill., opened Friday for its 36th sales year.
Deb Ochs, who operates the 12-acre farm with her husband and co-owner, Tom Ochs, also notices a stream of young families in search of Christmas memories.
“We have (parents) that are coming that came when they were kids and now, they’re bringing their kids,” she said. “They like to go out and search for the perfect Christmas tree.”