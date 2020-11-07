Two nonprofits serving survivors and victims of domestic and sexual violence now are sharing office space in Dubuque to better serve the area’s Pacific Islander population.
Riverview Center, which provides free services to northeast Iowa and Jo Daviess and Carroll counties in Illinois, has so far welcomed one part-time staffer from Monsoon Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity into its location at 1789 Elm St. Monsoon has focused on serving those affected by gender-based violence in Asian and Pacific Islander communities in all 99 Iowa counties since 2007.
Riverview Center Executive Director Joey Taylor said she spoke to Monsoon about a partnership that would blend together the center’s community resources and case management expertise with Monsoon’s knowledge of culturally specific issues.
“We’re excited to be able to better serve those communities,” she said. “We have access to the resources; they have access to the people. It just makes sense to better serve those populations.”
Taylor said it was a good time to bring Monsoon into the space since fewer people are in the building due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This partnership aligns with the Riverview Center’s desire to reach out to marginalized populations, including the Marshallese in Dubuque. These communities often remain close-knit, Taylor said, so they might be unfamiliar with all of the center’s services, such as help with rent and food insecurity funding.
“We’re noticing in the Marshallese population that transportation is a huge barrier,” Taylor added. “In large families, maybe only one of them decides to get a driver’s license, and they’re responsible for getting everyone around, and we can help with those sorts of services, too.”
Lata D’Mello, Monsoon’s director of programs based out of its Iowa City office, said the organizations work independently, but sharing space can allow for further collaboration on a case-by-case basis.
While Monsoon had offices in Des Moines and Iowa City, D’Mello said it was looking to find a better way to connect with populations like the Marshallese in the Dubuque area.
“Riverview has been really wonderful to rent that space and give access to their resources,” she said.
In addition to providing victim services to those affected by domestic abuse, sexual assault and gender-based violence, D’Mello said the organization also speaks with legislators about the needs of Pacific Islanders in Iowa.
Many of these populations who come to the U.S. are unaware of potential challenges, such as poor workplace conditions, and might not know how to speak up to governmental bodies, she said.