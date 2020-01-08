Area law enforcement and financial institutions have an easy New Year’s resolution request for tri-state residents — Stop abbreviating 2020.
Auditors and police officials across the country are warning that abbreviating the new year gives scammers an easy way to forge documents.
The Better Business Bureau recently issued an advisory that fraudsters can capitalize on the use of abbreviated dates in the new decade to alter checks, bank drafts, pay orders, bills and legal documents.
Documents dated “1/7/20,” for example, can easily be altered into “1/7/2021” or “1/7/2019,” which could be used to attempt to cash old checks or establish an unpaid debt by altering a loan agreement or credit contract, local police and financial experts warn.
For example, say a lease is dated “1/7/20.” It’s possible for a lender to add “19” to the end of the date and argue that the contract started one year earlier — and that the lessee has missed, and thus owes, one year’s worth of payments, said Jill Gogel, assistant vice president for fraud services at Dupaco Community Credit Union.
“The biggest concerns are that altered date,” she said. “If they didn’t cash (a check or money) and there’s a time limit on that, if it’s only valid X number of days, they could potentially put a new date on it so it becomes valid again. Or if it’s been deposited via mobile deposit, there’s the risk they could deposit it again with a new date on it.”
When in doubt, just write it out, Gogel said. That includes writing out the full month, day and year to reduce the likelihood of it potentially being altered.
So rather than “1/7/2020,” instead write “January 7, 2020.”
“There are always ways to alter dates, but this year in particular makes it a little easier for fraudsters, and we don’t want to make it easier than it has to be,” Gogel said.
While local police and area financial institutions have yet to see any such cases of fraud, “that’s not to say we couldn’t,” said Dubuque Police Department spokesman Lt. Joe Messerich.
Both Messerich and Gogel said residents should regularly and closely monitor all bank and credit card statements for incorrect or fraudulent charges. And if discrepancies are found, they should contact their financial institution right away to “mitigate the damage before it becomes more costly,” Messerich said.
Consumers have 60 days to report unauthorized transactions after they appear on their statement without being liable for the fraudulent charges, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
“Make sure you’re keeping good records of all checks you write and all loan or credit agreements and that you understand all of the terms and obligations,” Gogel said. “And utilize online or mobile banking to monitor your account and use some sort of e-notifier system to help you, whether a credit card or checking and savings account.”
And if you are seeing “2021” or a much future date — or something that is trying to clear twice — on bank statements, “reach out to your financial institution to get those items returned or rejected,” Gogel said.