Four local schools have received assistance from Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant program.
Cash for Classrooms grants support projects and initiatives at K-12 schools located within communities with Casey’s stores, according to a press release. Funding came from donations by Casey’s customers during January campaign in partnership with LIFEWTR, a PepsiCo brand.
Area schools receiving grants include:
- Aquin Elementary School, Cascade, Iowa, to help purchase air-conditioning units.
- Beckman Catholic High School, Dyersville, for active panel technology for virtual learning.
- Our Lady of Guadalupe Elementary, Dubuque, for new playground equipment.
- St. Joseph Elementary School, Bellevue, Iowa, to replace windows.