Four local schools have received assistance from Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant program.

Cash for Classrooms grants support projects and initiatives at K-12 schools located within communities with Casey’s stores, according to a press release. Funding came from donations by Casey’s customers during January campaign in partnership with LIFEWTR, a PepsiCo brand.

Area schools receiving grants include:

  • Aquin Elementary School, Cascade, Iowa, to help purchase air-conditioning units.
  • Beckman Catholic High School, Dyersville, for active panel technology for virtual learning.
  • Our Lady of Guadalupe Elementary, Dubuque, for new playground equipment.
  • St. Joseph Elementary School, Bellevue, Iowa, to replace windows.

