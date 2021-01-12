DARLINGTON, Wis. – A southwest Wisconsin man faces multiple charges after authorities said he crashed his car into a building in Darlington – the second time he has driven into a building in 16 months.
Robin Fries, 64, of Mineral Point, faces charges of operating without insurance, failure to notify police of an accident, hit-and-run, and reckless driving, according to a press release from the Darlington Police Department.
The release states that police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at 5:23 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Piggly Wiggly Plaza.
Witnesses reported seeing a burgundy-colored pickup striking the building and causing significant damage and fleeing the scene, according to the release.
Officers located the suspect vehicle on Main Street and stopped it.
Fries previously struck a building on Aug. 10, 2018, when he drove into the Dollar General store in Darlington, causing approximately $18,000 in damage.
The release states that Fries has been referred to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation medical review section to have his driving privilege re-evaluated