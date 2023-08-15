More than 6,500 seniors in Dubuque County and many veterans were approved for expanded property tax exemptions or credits, respectively, ahead of the June 30 deadline for benefits from the Iowa Legislature’s latest tax cut passed earlier this year.
The property tax reform exempted an additional $3,250 of taxable value through the state’s Homestead Exemption for homeowners 65 and older, if they applied by the end of last fiscal year. It also expanded exemptions for veterans and active duty military personnel from $1,852 to $4,000. While the property tax breaks for these groups could be a relief for recipients, they also will cause hits to local government revenues. The same law placed restrictions on revenue increases for cities and counties, continuing a trend of the Iowa Legislature passing laws that cut or limit local government funding or spending.
“Our review shows that roughly 3,200 Dubuque County property owners (outside Dubuque city limits) claimed the credit from mid-May until July 1, with the City of Dubuque Assessor’s Office handling approximately that amount as well,” read a report from County Assessor Billie Selby.
Selby did not respond to a call for comment. With 3,200 beneficiaries, around $10.4 million would fall off the county’s tax rolls.
City Assessor Troy Patzner reported that 3,370 applicants 65 and older were approved for that exemption. The portion of his report attached to the agenda for last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting did not count the veteran beneficiaries.
The 3,370 recipients in the City of Dubuque fell below the number estimated by City Budget and Finance Director Jenny Larson — 5,638. At the higher number, Larson had estimated an impact of $345,484 to the city’s budget in fiscal year 2026.
Dubuque County Board of Supervisor Harley Pothoff said that the amount kept from county revenues would be around a half a million dollars.
“It would be upward of $500,000 out of our budget,” he said. “But we don’t know until we start getting the numbers in (for other measures in the law).”
Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto said at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting that he and some of his staff will be attending training in Des Moines later this month, after which he will be able to better calculate a full budget impact of the Legislature’s new law.
While $500,000 is not a large portion of the Dubuque County Budget, the Board of Supervisors already pushed large scale roads and conservation projects out of the current year’s budget, because of previous cuts from the state.
“I have nothing against the tax credit for the elderly,” Pothoff said. “But the way the state did it, without backfilling the county, making us whole … How can I be taking that out of my budget and still operate? We will, but we have to start cutting services somewhere if this keeps up.”