More than 6,500 seniors in Dubuque County and many veterans were approved for expanded property tax exemptions or credits, respectively, ahead of the June 30 deadline for benefits from the Iowa Legislature’s latest tax cut passed earlier this year.

The property tax reform exempted an additional $3,250 of taxable value through the state’s Homestead Exemption for homeowners 65 and older, if they applied by the end of last fiscal year. It also expanded exemptions for veterans and active duty military personnel from $1,852 to $4,000. While the property tax breaks for these groups could be a relief for recipients, they also will cause hits to local government revenues. The same law placed restrictions on revenue increases for cities and counties, continuing a trend of the Iowa Legislature passing laws that cut or limit local government funding or spending.

