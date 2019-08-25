GALENA, Ill. — A Jo Daviess County organization has won a $50,000 prize from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The League of Women Voters of Illinois in Jo Daviess County was one of three national teams selected for the in the agency’s technology-accelerating water quality challenge, according to a press release.
The release states that the winning teams “demonstrated how data from low-cost water quality monitoring sensors can be used to inform local decision-making on nutrient management.”
The League of Women Voters of Illinois demonstrated how an edge-of-field sensor system could support farmers in reducing nitrogen loss from their fields, according to the release. The installed sensors provide real-time data to inform farm-scale management decisions.
South Platte Water Renewal Partner in Colorado and the University of New Hampshire were the other prize winners.