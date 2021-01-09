DARLINGTON, Wis. — A new study indicates that Lafayette County farmers who adopted conservation farming practices could be making a significant dent in fertilizer and soil runoff.
The data indicated that strip- and no-tillage practices potentially reduced runoff and erosion by more than 50%.
“I was surprised,” said dairy farmer Jim Winn, who chairs Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance, a nonprofit organization whose 27 members have implemented conservation practices and were the subjects of the study. “It is great work that our members are doing.”
Environmental impacts were significant, especially when farmers planted cover crops. Models indicated that phosphorous loss decreased in amounts ranging from 750 pounds to 3,700 pounds, while soil erosion decreased in amounts from 570 tons to 4,800 tons.
Phosphorous, a naturally occurring element used in fertilizer, can cause algae blooms when it enters waterways. Estimates indicate that 1 pound can feed nearly 500 pounds of algae.
The study marked the first evaluation of LASA’s potential impact on the local watershed — known as the Ames Branch. The group, which formed in 2017, receives annual grants from Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to finance conservation initiatives.
The Nature Conservancy helped finance the analysis, which was conducted by an intern at the University of Wisconsin Department of Soil Science.
In 2019, LASA members planted 5,305 acres of cover crops and grew 23,500 acres of cash grains using no- or strip-tillage practices. The farms represent just a fraction of the 291,000 acres farmed in Lafayette County, but Winn sees growing receptiveness to new planting methods.
Mike Berget, a rural Darlington farmer and LASA member, has observed long-term benefits on his investment in strip- and no-till practices.
Initially, his corn yields decreased, but as the soil quality improved, it rebounded. Now, he reports yield gains of 10% to 20%.
“It’s time-consuming, but with the bigger equipment that we have today, you can do a couple hundred-acres a day,” Berget said. “People try to tell you that it’s costly to put these cover crops in, but what we’ve seen in the nutrient savings, it pays dividends back to do that. If you’re trying to save the farms for the next generation, you’ve got to look at that, too, and the value of your farm.”
The results also highlighted the complexity of calculating phosphorous and soil runoff, which depends on a confluence of factors, said DATCP conservation specialist Dana Christel, who leads the project.
Results varied by type of farm operation, soil composition, landscape features and crop rotation schedules.
The DATCP will aggregate LASA’s data with that collected from other producer-led conservation groups in Wisconsin and develop recommendations for best management practices, she said.
“I think we all need to acknowledge that there is room for improvement with water quality in our state,” Christel said.