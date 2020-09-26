Julien Dubuque Bridge was closed temporarily Friday afternoon after a crash led to a vehicle starting on fire.
Police detoured traffic across the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge while emergency crews worked to extinguish the blaze on the span connecting Dubuque and East Dubuque, Ill.
The crash and fire occurred on the portion of the bridge covered by the East Dubuque Police Department. Efforts to get information from that department on Friday were not successful.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said he had limited information, but that there had been a two-vehicle crash, then one of those vehicles started on fire.