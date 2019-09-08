The waters of the mighty Mississippi River typically are filled with boaters on any given weekend during the summer.
But Saturday morning, dragon boats were among those racing through waves during the 32nd annual Dubuque Dragon Boat Festival.
The event, held at Miller Riverview Park & Campground, brings together people of all abilities, ages and experience levels to compete and enjoy a fun, family-friendly weekend.
Saturday’s races were time trials to determine placement in the final races that will take place throughout the day today.
Racers include local teams from the tri-state area and elsewhere in the United States. There even is one team from Canada participating.
Sue Miller, a member of the Dubuque Dragon Boat Committee, said this year’s event had a Hollywood theme. Racers decorated their preparation tents and team T-shirts accordingly.
She said the race atmosphere can be pretty intense.
“We’re adversaries on the water,” Miller said. “But the minute that boat pulls into the dock, we’re friends again, and people are supporting each other and supporting other teams.”
Michelle Ariss, a member of DuTrac’s Blazing Paddles team, said there’s only so much that can be done to prepare for the excitement and emotion of the race.
“They give you two practices before. And we always try to warn the people who are in the boat practicing of the intensity of the race,” she said. “But they won’t (really experience it) until race day.”
The adrenaline rush prompted by the blowing of the horn and the beating of drums is intense, she said.
“Anybody who’s even remotely competitive becomes competitive in the boat, I think,” Ariss said.
Blazing Paddles formed in 2008, according to Ariss.
“I think this is one of the nicest family events to come out for,” she said.
Organizers estimate that 2,000 people will stop by over the weekend to cheer from the shoreline.
Mark Midgorden, of Independence, Mo., attended to support his wife, Cindy, who is part of the Kansas City Pink Warriors, a team of breast cancer survivors.
“We didn’t realize this was this popular until we got involved (in June),” he said.
Cindy said the group of more than 20 women formed in April. This was her first time competing on the Mississippi River.
“It was fun,” she said. “(The water) was really smooth. They said it was unusual for the water to be this calm.”
The couple was impressed with the 14 youth teams who were competing.
“That’s really neat getting the young people involved,” Mark said. “It’s a very supportive kind of community.”
The event is a family reunion of sorts, Miller said, providing the opportunity for racers to reconnect every year.
“I love the people,” she said. “Seeing friends come back year after year. Most of these people I don’t see the rest of the year, but I will see them here at the Dragon Boat Festival.”
Melinda Kramer, another member of Blazing Paddles, said the event also has served as a bonding and team-building experience.
“It just kind of brings a camaraderie to things,” she said. “That’s what I really like, being able to enjoy each other’s company and just chat outside of the workplace.”