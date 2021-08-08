Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
LANCASTER, Wis. – Schreiner Memorial Library will hold a free presentation this week on identity theft.
The program is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the library, 113 W. Elm St.
Ann Cooley, of Community First Bank, will discuss identity theft, how to prevent it and what to do if it occurs.
Register by calling 608-723-7304 or emailing k-holmansteffel@swls.org.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.