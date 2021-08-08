LANCASTER, Wis. – Schreiner Memorial Library will hold a free presentation this week on identity theft.

The program is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the library, 113 W. Elm St.

Ann Cooley, of Community First Bank, will discuss identity theft, how to prevent it and what to do if it occurs.

Register by calling 608-723-7304 or emailing k-holmansteffel@swls.org.

