After this month, two Dubuque County officials bid adieu to their posts — one via retirement, one after a lost re-election bid.
January will be the first time that County Auditor Denise Dolan has not served in her role since 1987, when she was appointed to the position following the death of her predecessor.
“I’d always been interested in politics and elections,” she said. “I had done some campaign finance work for various campaigns as a volunteer, then ended up getting my accounting degree. This was an interesting blend of the various things I was interested in.”
Since, she’s made it through eight elections, running as a Democrat — four times opposed.
Dolan told the Telegraph Herald that she valued those contests as well.
“I know at certain points, there’s been discussion about if those positions should be appointed positions,” she said. “But who’s going to do the appointing? Who’s going to make those decisions? I think it’s good that I answer to the citizens of Dubuque County. It makes me more responsive.”
That’s appropriate, perhaps, for the county’s legal election official. For as many elections as Dolan has faced as a candidate, she’s officiated quadruple.
“When I got there, we were using lever machines — huge, old, each one weighed about 600 pounds,” she said.
Dolan is being succeeded by fellow Democrat Kevin Dragotto, of rural Dubuque. Dragotto was elected to a four-year term when he ran unopposed in November’s election.
In cleaning out her desk drawers, Dolan found an editorial clipping from the TH lauding the introduction of paper ballots that could be run by computer.
“I think we’re on our fourth iteration of election equipment,” she said. “Then, of course, all of the things that have happened with voter registration and same-day registration.”
After each of those election days, Dolan remembers fondly the sense of accomplishment.
Over her 33 years in office, Dolan also worked with many county supervisors.
“The hardest thing for them to learn is, even though you are supervisor, all the other elected officials in the county are their peers,” she said. “It’s nice when it’s a team effort.”
One of the county’s current supervisors, Democrat Dave Baker, also is nearing the end of his time in his position.
He lost his re-election bid last month to former Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Harley Pothoff, a Republican.
Baker told the TH last week that he was thankful and satisfied with what he believes were “four good years” since taking office. And some highlights came quickly to mind.
“When I ran for office, with Sunnycrest Manor (the county-owned nursing home), there was a privatization scheme being considered by some of the (then-)current supervisors,” he said. “We got through that, and now Sunnycrest Manor is operating smoothly.”
Baker also noted the supervisors’ reducing the county’s overall tax levy for three years straight and the board being “patient” with the two-year-long process to allow all-terrain and utility vehicles on most county roads.
“I take things serious, and I work hard,” he said. “I’m proud.”
Both Dolan and Baker heralded the working friendships they made with colleagues over their years in office and said they would be there for their successors for whatever they might need.