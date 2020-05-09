Just in time for Mother’s Day, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' easing of COVID-19 restrictions statewide had some Dubuque-area retailers welcoming customers into their stores for the first time since mid-March.
At Potpourri Gifts, 474 Bluff St., owner Julie Clark said business has been steady.
“I had a couple of planned appointments anyway,” she said. “And I had quite a few people messaging me on Facebook wanting to know when I would be opening.”
Clark had been offering curbside pick-up during the closure, which she said has been mostly her regular customers. Opening the store brought in some new shoppers, as well as her loyal regulars.
“It’s one of my favorite stores in Dubuque,” said Carrie Merrick, who was shopping for a Mother’s Day gift for her mom.
The Dubuque resident said her mother usually returns the favor by shopping for her gift at Potpourri as well.
Clark said business has been brisk, and she appreciates that many area residents are making a focused effort to shop local.
“It’s frustrating to compete with online retailers sometimes,” she said. “But I have some really loyal, local customers.”
“Yesterday (Friday) was pretty busy,” Clark said. “I expect it to be pretty busy today, too.”
John McAndrews, of Dubuque, and Ashley Duehr, of Des Moines, were both shopping at Betty Jane Candies, 3500 Dodge St. The candymaker also has a second location on Asbury Road.
“I’m shopping for my sister for Mother’s Day,” said McAndrews. “And for a friend who’s been sick.”
He said he would be making porch deliveries of his purchases.
“I just want to brighten their day,” McAndrews said.
Duehr was in town visiting relatives and came to the store seeking Betty Jane’s signature Gremlins and maple creams.
“I have a list,” she said as she scrolled through her phone.
Caley Bradley, a retail clerk for Betty Jane, said curbside pickup and local deliveries have kept them busy, but people haven’t been shy about patronizing the store since opening on Friday.
“We’ve had quite a few customers in the past few days,” she said.
Bradley said she had served 15 customers in the first 90 minutes of business on Saturday morning.
In Dyersville, J & R Boutique owner Jennifer Recker said she has had many Mother’s Day shoppers since re-opening on Friday.
“They’re buying gift certificates, accessories, jewelry, handbags, a lot of that kind of thing,” she said.
During the closure, the brick-and-mortar store, 207 First Ave. E., offered local deliveries and curbside pickup, and its online sales continued as usual.
Regan Kelchen, of Farley, had shopped J & R online, but it was her first time in the store.
“The Mother’s Day gift I ordered online didn’t come in time,” she said. “So I’m shopping for something else to give my mom.”
Recker said in the first two hours of opening on Saturday, she rang up 27 customers.
The owner said that one positive that has come from the disruption in her retail business has been the discovery that pickup and delivery services are something her customers want.
Recker said the store will continue the curbside pickup it implemented in March, and also will offer local delivery once a week.
“It turns out it’s really convenient for people,” she said. “For moms with small children or people who just can’t get here.”