Visitors to a Dubuque museum soon can have a personal, interactive experience with an octopus.
“I call it shaking hands with an octopus,” said Kurt Strand, president and CEO of Dubuque County Historical Society and its signature property, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
The museum’s latest exhibit space, Rivers to the Sea, opens Friday, March 3, in the River Discovery Center — the easternmost building on the facility’s Port of Dubuque campus. Work on the exhibit began in September. Today, staff put the finishing touches on aquariums and other exhibit pieces while some of the 45 new species on display debuted in their new homes.
Located behind the new aquarium home of an octopus is a behind-the-scenes area where museum staff feed and otherwise care for creatures on display. Soon, the museum will offer a premium experience for guests using that behind-the-scenes location.
“We are going to build steps and a rail (in the space), so we can bring people back to interact with the octopus,” said Maia Davidson, the museum’s assistant curator of living collections. “It will be for an additional charge, like a VIP tour. Guests will be able to come back here and get up close and personal with the octopus. It’s really a once-in-a-lifetime experience for people -- and it’s a form of enrichment for the animal, too, because the octopus is really intelligent and curious.”
Davidson said that interaction could include touching the octopus, if the octopus is so inclined.
“It depends on the personality of the octopus,” she said. “Some really enjoy interaction with people.”
The octopus experience could debut in about a month at the museum.
Beginning Friday, visitors will experience the other results of the approximately six-month, $2 million renovation of the exhibit area, which includes newly acquired species and special educational displays highlighting conservation and the role of Dubuque in the health of the globe’s oceans.
“A drop of water in Dubuque can travel anywhere in the world,” Strand said. “(This exhibit) tells of Dubuque’s connection to the world and the world’s connection to Dubuque.”
Exhibit visitors enter the renovated space and first encounter a model of an outrigger canoe, a gift from Dubuque’s Marshallese community that Strand said combines with other exhibit elements to explain the local connection with the people who originated in the Pacific region.
“You see the Marshallese outrigger and a mural about the Marshall Islands, and there is a fish tank over there with fish from the South Pacific,” Strand said. “As the Dubuque County Historical Society, we want to make sure we’re talking about our community and letting (residents) learn about others in the community.”
Wall and floor colors change as visitors make their way through the exhibit. The colors denote geographically themed areas devoted to the South Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, the North Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of California. Each has sea creatures native to that area, as well as a tank devoted to lionfish, an invasive species creating issues with indigenous creatures in the Gulf of Mexico.
A large Gulf aquarium is a remnant of part of the River Discovery Center prior to renovation. In its current iteration, it is surrounded by murals by artist Adam Eikamp that suggest the outside as well as the inner workings of an ocean-based oil rig.
“We can tell the conservation story of oil rigs,” Strand said. “Oil rigs provide safe habitat for many fish and animals, but they also can leak and spill and cause environmental issues.”
Quarter-sized jellyfish called moon jellies float throughout one of the 12 new aquariums in the exhibit.
“The moon jellies are amazing,” Strand said. “I got to see them fed shrimp a couple of days ago. They float, the shrimp float, and all of a sudden you see the shrimp inside of the jelly. It’s really amazing.”
A nearby tide pool touch tank enables visitors to touch sea stars and other creatures based close to the shore.
“We will have an educator back here interpreting it,” Strand said.
A kelp aquarium has a half-dome bubble in the middle. Visitors can crawl into an opening of the tank’s housing and rise up into the bubble, which is surrounded by fish swimming inside of the tank -- giving visitors a feeling of existing among the swaying strands of kelp.
“There are just so many stories we can tell with these new aquariums,” Strand said. “The animal collections team is really going to be front and center (interacting with visitors). We have an organization of experts who can share their knowledge with others. Our staff can explain (the oceans’ stories) to everyday people at a level that I and others can understand.”
