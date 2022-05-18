Cascade officials this week pitched to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors their own plan to build a new library after supervisors previously voiced support for a similar, more expensive library proposal in Farley.
Officials asked for $1 million for the $3.4 million Cascade project. The funding would come from the county’s nearly $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
According to a presentation from interim Cascade City Manager Lisa Kotter, the city needs far more room than the current library has.
“It’s a cherished little building that has had lots of great years since (opening in) 1968,” she told the county supervisors. “Whenever we want to have programming (for adults), it’s very challenging. People are really tight in those spaces. And when we have 65 young people coming (to children’s programming), it really isn’t a safe environment for them, especially when you reflect upon the last few years where we spaced ourselves out much differently.”
Kotter said Cascade officials have planned for a new library for some time, and City Council members voted last June to enter into an agreement with FEH Design to research new library options, including new sites or expanding the existing building.
“This is not a whim because of ARPA money,” Kotter said. “We almost quadruple in our long-term needs, looking out 50 years. We need that 7,300 square feet.”
Cascade has targeted a property near Riverview Park for the library, and officials are working with owners of two homes to get right of first refusal.
Library Director Melissa Kane said the city is desperate for the added room.
“My job is not just to facilitate services that we offer but to see what the library can be,” she said. “I know that it can be so much more for the community and the surrounding area.”
Cascade residents filled four rows of seats in the Board of Supervisors’ chamber during the meeting, all echoing that need.
If the city can secure $1 million from the county, officials then plan to ask voters to approve $1 million to $1.5 million in bonds and to fundraise to cover the remainder of the cost. Kotter said she also will appeal to the Jones County Board of Supervisors.
Altogether, the Cascade library serves 1,200 households in the city — which is located in both counties — 281 in unincorporated Dubuque County and 192 in Jones County.
All three Dubuque County supervisors generally voiced support for providing the $1 million to Cascade. But their reasons and conditions for that support varied greatly, all in relation to Farley’s request of $2.9 million for a new library there.
The Farley branch of the Dubuque County Library District at Drexler Middle School closed July 31 after the Western Dubuque Community School Board rescinded the agreement for the library to operate there. Temporary service now is offered six hours per week at the Farley Municipal Building.
Supervisors Jay Wickham and Harley Pothoff previously voiced support for giving $2.9 million to the Farley project if it was open to all county residents. Wickham went as far as wishing all U.S. residents to have access.
Dubuque County Library District Director Amanda Vasquez attended this week’s meeting and again explained that those access requirements were not in line with how libraries work.
Currently, the cities of Asbury, Epworth, Farley, Holy Cross and Peosta have branches of the Dubuque County Library District, funded by the individual cities and the county board to be used by residents of those cities and of unincorporated rural Dubuque County, according to the district’s website. Residents of Balltown, Centralia, Luxemburg and Rickardsville also can use those libraries through an agreement with the district.
“It is the current mode of operation that individuals get library services when their communities contract for those services,” Vasquez said. “At this point, every community is invited to join the agency every year. Every year, we’ll get a question or two from a community, but they decline to take us up on our offer. I don’t know of libraries that are open to every person in the nation because they are municipal.”
Wickham said he understood the current reality but reiterated that he wished that could change.
“I want to understand what are these barriers standing in front of you, and I would like to tear those down using federal money so that everyone can have access to these wonderful libraries we’re talking about,” he said.
Wickham even said that the county could pay for the 1,200 county residents who lack access to materials at any library if that is what it took.
Supervisor Ann McDonough warned against that approach.
“If the Board of Supervisors paid the access fee for the 1,200 people who currently are not able to check out materials from anywhere — Bernard, Zwingle, Bankston, Sageville — then (Mayor) Brian Maiers from Holy Cross might say ‘Well, then I’m not going to tax my folks $36 per capita,’” she said.
McDonough proposed giving Farley the same $1 million as Cascade.
“We’re providing $1 million to kick off a tremendous fundraising gift,” she said. “Then, they will have to bond and will also have to fundraise. That seems fair to me.”
Pothoff argued that the two cities’ situations were different.
“I know you’re saying ‘apples to apples,’ but it’s really not,” he told McDonough. “Farley has bonded for their sewers. They are stretched right now. That’s why they’re asking for all the money for the library. Obviously, Cascade’s in a better financial situation.”
Supervisors ended the meeting without deciding on how much funding to give each library. They instead directed staff to return with extensive information about how libraries work now, if and how the system could change and how much money each library needed for what.
