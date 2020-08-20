CASCADE, Iowa — There are easily hundreds of people in the Cascade area who have been on the receiving end of Diana Myers’ giving spirit.
Whether they were Cascade High School students making their way through the lunch line or families in town who needed some assistance navigating their way through tough financial straits, Myers has been there to help.
When not working for the CHS cafeteria, Myers manages Cascade Food Pantry and brought the annual Toys for Tots drive to town. When she noticed people sometimes needed more than just food during tough times, she began the annual Jam the Van project to collect essential, nonfood items for those in need.
Then, early in August, Myers found herself in need of some helping hands when she contracted COVID-19.
Myers’ daughter, Tabitha Reichert, and son, Greg Myers, both live out of town, and the siblings felt powerless to provide the type of help they wished for their mother. That’s when the pair reached out to the place that Diana calls home.
“Knowing that my brother and I were not in a position to help in the way we wanted to, we felt quite helpless and weren’t sure what to do at the time,” said Reichert. “Taking a shot in the dark, my brother posted a (Facebook) request asking if anyone would be willing to pick up some supplies for her and we would pay them happily for the supplies and their time.”
That’s when Reichert and Greg Myers saw how Cascade felt about their mother.
“Every single person declined payment of any type,” Reichert said. “The responses were overwhelming. People were dropping supplies off almost immediately to our mom.
“Seeing the wonderful things that everyone was saying about her has helped renew our faith in others, especially in times like these.”
Reichert said her mom began feeling symptoms Aug. 5 or Aug. 6 and received her positive test result Aug. 8. After the post appeared on Facebook, items that included vitamins, bottled water and different types of food that would be easy for Myers to make began being delivered to her doorstep. Help was on the way.
“My mom is quite extraordinary when it comes to helping others,” said Reichert. “She will do anything for anyone that is in need of any type of help. If she’s unable to do it herself, she will do the legwork to help find someone that is able to help.”
Reichert said the overwhelming response has not been taken lightly, as she does not believe a similar outpouring of help would occur in the town in which she lives.
“From the bottom of our hearts, my brother and I are so incredibly thankful for the outpouring of love and support they are showing for our mom,” she said. “We are so thankful to know that our mom is in good hands with the Cascade community. A thank-you just doesn’t seem enough.”
In true Myers fashion, Diana already has plans for anything she does not use personally.
“My mom being mom,” said Reichert, “anything that was brought to her that she doesn’t use will be donated back to the food pantry.”