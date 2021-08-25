A retired longtime educator is running for a seat on the Dubuque Community School Board this fall, while an incumbent filed to run again.
Newcomer Cynthia “Cindy” Mueller, of Dubuque, said she decided to run because other people made the school system a good one for her, so she wants to continue that trend.
“I believe we need to develop students of character who are good citizens,” she said.
Mueller filed paperwork this week to seek one of three available four-year terms on the board in the Nov. 2 election. Those seats currently are held by Nancy Bradley, Jim Prochaska and Anderson Sainci, who filed Tuesday to run for a second term on the board.
Another two-year, unexpired term also will appear on the ballot. That seat currently is held by Tom Barton, who was appointed earlier this year following the resignation of Mike Donohue.
Mueller grew up attending classes in Dubuque Community Schools and was an instrumental music teacher in the district for 38 years before her retirement in 2011.
“I just wanted to take what I had learned and pass it on, and I had a good system to develop that,” Mueller said. “We had great backing for our music program.”
One area in which she is particularly interested is ensuring students in all parts of the district have equitable facilities. She noted that some of the district’s buildings are aging and said she is a strong believer that the district should work to make sure all of its schools are fully air-conditioned.
“I want to see that in all areas of our district, students have an equitable education, equitable facilities and I want to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars,” Mueller said.
She also said that if elected, she would like to see the district emphasize civics education, noting that it is important to teach students the rights and duties of citizens, such as an ability to read and to differentiate between facts and opinions.
“I know these are things I was taught in my civics class, so I think that’s an important thing to pass on,” she said.
Sainci, 33, of Dubuque, currently works as director of the City of Dubuque’s Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support and serves on the board of multiple local organizations.
He said that if elected to a second term, he would like to see the district continue to focus on its strategic plan, look at ways to infuse more technology into learning opportunities and be attentive to students’ brain health and social-emotional needs.
“I just want to continue to move the district forward in the right direction,” Sainci said. “I think we have a lot of great things going on with our strategic plan, and I just want to continue to be part of the conversation right now.”