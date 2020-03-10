An upcoming workshop in Jo Daviess County will examine various types of diets.
“Exploring Current Diet Trends: The Good, the Bad and the Hard to Maintain” will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. March 24 at Jo Daviess County University of Illinois Extension office at 204 Vine St. in Elizabeth.
There is no cost for the workshop, but attendees must register by March 20 by calling 815-858-2273 or at go.illinois.edu/jsw.
The event will be led by Diane Reinhold, a University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator and registered dietitian.
“Learn what foods are allowed by some popular diets such as Keto, Whole 30, Paleo and Intermittent Fasting,” a press release states. “During this workshop, we will weigh the pros and cons and look at the evidence and safety of these diets. You will also learn how to identify potential red flags of any diet plan so you can walk away empowered to lead a healthy lifestyle.”