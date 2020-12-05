ASBURY, Iowa — In April, soon after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Asbury chapter of the Eagles Club decided to make free pizzas for Asbury front-line workers.
“We did 130 (pizzas) then, and we thought that was a lot,” chapter member Joe Small said with a laugh.
“Little did we know,” added Pam Schaefer, bar manager and women’s president of the club.
Schaefer was alluding to the club’s decision to again show appreciation and support to front-line workers, but with about six times as much pizza.
Over the past two weeks, a group of volunteers got together funds and supplies to make 775 small pizzas for Dubuque and Asbury front-line workers. Several hundred pizzas were delivered Thursday and Friday. The rest will be delivered today, as well as on Dec. 11 and 12.
“We decided to do this because we all have friends and family working in hospitals and nursing homes,” Small said, adding that his wife, Jane Small, works full-time in a nursing home COVID-19 unit.
Locations the club had on its delivery list included both Asbury and Dubuque fire departments, Paramount Ambulance, both Dubuque hospitals, nine area long-term-care facilities and Epic Health and Wellness, where a COVID-19 testing site is set up.
“We really want to show them that we really do appreciate them. There’s a lot of burnout,” said Small, who serves as chapter member and event co-chair. “This is to help make their day. It’s not a big thing, but a little thing.”
Under the slogan “People helping people,” the group started reaching out to its nearly 300 club members, family and friends for donations. Over the past two weeks, the club raised nearly $2,000 for the pizza supplies. Schaefer said organizers raised $600 almost immediately after sharing their pizza-making plan at an Eagles Club meeting.
“Our post (about the planned pizza delivery) also got 20,000 hits on Facebook,” Small added. “That’s never happened before.”
Five club volunteers spent Friday putting together 95 of the pizzas at the club’s home base on Saratoga Road. Utilizing the club’s kitchen, pepperoni, sausage and cheese pizzas were baked and boxed before going out for delivery.
“We can’t get to everybody. We’d like to,” Schaefer said. “We’ll see if we have to do this again.”
Club member Brian Coohey was part of the assembly line, noting that he’s helped out on regular Thursday Eagles Club pizza nights in the past.
“It’s just a good feeling to give back to the community,” he said.
While some pizzas will be delivered freshly-baked, others will go out to organizations frozen. Schaefer said the group made calls to its planned delivery spots to ensure there would be enough for all employees.
“That way, there’s enough for people working second- or third-shift,” she said. “If they don’t have time to eat it at work, then they can take them home.”
Of the nearly 800 pizzas being made, 120 will go to Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque. Stonehill Director of Health Care Services Matt Jahn said Small contacted him to let him know dozens of boxes will arrive at the facility Dec. 12.
“That’s just incredible,” Jahn said. “I feel like a lot of our team is working really hard, and working to manage all new requirements that come along with working in the pandemic, and just all the unknowns that go along with COVID and trying to stay up on it all. It’s nice to have the community support and that they’re thinking of us and thinking of the workforce.”
Kay Takes, president of MercyOne Eastern Iowa, expressed her appreciation for the Eagles Club’s support.
“All of us at MercyOne are so appreciative of the outpouring of support that we have received from the community, recently and over the last nine months,” her email read. “The treats, supplies, prayers and good wishes absolutely lift the spirits of our wonderful team members who are doing an extraordinary job caring for patients with and without COVID-19.”