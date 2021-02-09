Wisconsin voters hoping to cast their ballot in the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary are encouraged to assess whether they possess the necessary identification.
State statute requires voters to present a valid form of photo ID, such as a Wisconsin driver’s license, student ID, passport or U.S. military ID card, according to a press release.
People lacking a valid ID can visit a Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles customer service center to obtain free voter identification. Documentation, such as a birth certificate, must be presented at the DMV.
People without the necessary documentation on hand can use an ID petition process to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents are obtained, the release stated.
For more information, call the DMV’s Voter ID hotline at 1-844-588-1069 or visit www.wisconsindmv.gov.