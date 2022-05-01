McCullough Creative announced that Tony White joined as director of client services. He will lead relationships with marketing clients, help determine strategic initiatives and ensure their successful implementation. In addition to developing new business relationships, he will oversee the account management team for marketing clients and serve on the company’s leadership team.
•Cottingham & Butler recently hired:
Mark Bowers as a mail center associate.
Maegen Lembeck and Braydon Fisher as sales executives.
Amanda Adams as a client service representative.
Molly Pacholl as an associate client consultant.
•AIM Credit Union announced electing Elizabeth Miller, of Kendall Hunt Publishing, and Jeremy Wulfekhule, of Medical Associates Clinic & Health Plans, to its Board of Directors.
It also announced the following re-elected members to its board:
Mark Arthofer, owner of Skyline Construction.
Vince Copeland, retired from Champion Spark Plug/Federal Mogul.
Becky Jenkins, of University of Dubuque.
It also announced the following appointments:
Jack Schumacher as chairman.
Jeff Eddy as vice-chairman.
Mike Moroney as president & CEO.
Becky Jenkins as secretary.
Elizabeth Miller as audit committee chair.
Shelley Fitzgerald as audit committee secretary.
Jeremy Wulfekhule to the audit committee.
Mark Arthofer as credit committee chair.
Joe Kubesheski as credit committee secretary.
Sandy Even and Vince Copeland to the credit committee.
•Jim Giese Commercial Roofing was awarded the 2022 Excellence in Single-Ply award from Carlisle SynTec Systems. The award is an annual distinction that recognizes a small percentage of Carlisle’s most successful contractors.
•Dubuque County Early Childhood named DuTrac Community Credit Union the 2022 Champion for Children during the DCEC annual fundraiser at Diamond Jo Casino in the Port of Dubuque.