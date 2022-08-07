Home sweet home is getting harder to find in the tri-state area, with a particularly tight squeeze on small, rural towns.
In line with nationwide trends, local small-town officials say they’re struggling to keep up with the demand from new and existing residents and that myriad roadblocks are making it harder to address the issue.
Nationwide, about 10.5% of new single family homes last year were built in rural areas, according to the National Association of Home Builders. While this is up just slightly from the year before, it still hasn’t been enough to meet growing demand.
“There’s been times when people say, ‘I’m looking for a house in ‘X’,’ and I have to say, ‘There’s nothing available there right now,’” said Lori Droessler, of Lori Droessler Real Estate, which sells homes in Grant, Lafayette and Iowa counties in Wisconsin and Jo Daviess County in Illinois.
“Supply is down all over the county, and it’s forcing people to expand where they’re looking,” she concluded, referring to people who might have to look for homes a town or two over and commute.
While the issue is not distinct to small towns, there are some factors that make addressing the issue there more difficult.
These include difficulty attracting developers to smaller projects, soaring construction costs with relatively lower-income populations and issues finding the physical space for new homes.
Officials went on to say that addressing housing needs in the area is a sort of prerequisite for future growth and the attraction of future residents.
“The word in economic development is that if you’re not growing you’re dying, and in many ways that’s true,” said Bob Jones, economic development director for Cuba City, Wis. “Housing is on the forefront of everything now.”
Housing as prerequisite for growth
Some might wonder why small towns are experiencing such a crunch when rural areas are, generally speaking, shrinking across the country. Experts said the explanation for the apparent dichotomy is myriad and multifaceted.
One piece of the puzzle is that people in rural areas tend to hold onto their homes longer, especially in places with minimal to no assisted or senior living facilities.
This has led several towns, such as Lancaster and even Dubuque, to work to increase assisted living capacity to open up housing stock left behind by seniors who choose to downsize.
The number of people in the average U.S. home also has decreased over the past several decades. Census data shows that in 1850, households tended to hold an average of 5.5 people, down to 3.51 in 1950 and just about 2.51 people now.
With fewer people in each home, it is sometimes the case that more housing is needed to house a smaller overall population.
As houses age, there also might be a lack of housing that is up to par with the quality level for which people are looking. Of the available housing stock in rural areas nationwide, 27.8% is considered inadequate, according to the Housing Assistance Council, a national housing organization.
HAC considers a unit “inadequate” if it lacks complete plumbing or kitchen facilities or if the monthly cost is more than 30% of the household income.
Bill Menner, Executive Director of the Iowa Rural Development Council, also emphasized that decreasing populations do not necessarily mean there is an increase in home supply.
“Just because a community is shrinking, that doesn’t mean housing is emerging,” Menner said. “It could be a town that loses all its high school graduates, but that doesn’t mean those 50 houses become available (because their families are still living there).”
Several officials also noted that not all towns in the tri-state area are shrinking, with most remaining fairly stable in the past decade and some even making modest gains.
They also said population growth would be difficult without homes for any new residents, tying housing to the future success of rural areas.
“Everybody is struggling and wanting to keep people in their communities, so employers and potential employers have people to hire,” ECIA Executive Director Kelley Deutmeyer said. “The idea is that if you have places to live, people will want to live and work there.”
Issue ubiquitous but unique across city types
Housing concerns are not solely present in the smaller towns across the tri-state area, with a recent housing survey outlining a reported “housing crisis” in the city of Dubuque.
“There’s certainly no shortage of data to support that we have a shortage of housing,” said David Lyons, sustainable innovation consultant with Greater Dubuque Development Corp., adding that Dubuque would need about 1,200 new homes by 2030 to meet its housing needs.
High cost of construction, aging housing stock and raising rental prices contribute to this issue both within and outside of Dubuque.
The issue can look slightly different, however, in a city of Dubuque’s size compared to other towns in the area. This is most true in terms of scale, with Dubuque generally having more supply but also experiencing higher demand.
“Supply is down all over,” Droessler said. “You might have two homes in a given price range in Platteville and six in Dubuque, but in Dubuque you might have 20 people looking at those homes in comparison to 10 in Platteville.”
New housing development in Dubuque also has been steering toward multi-family developments, with the recent announcement or construction of several large apartment projects.
This is in line with a trend of decreasing single family permits in the city alongside increasing multifamily housing. In 2021, 40 permits were issued for single family homes in the area in comparison to 72 permits in 2019.
Permits for multi-family units on the other hand totaled 160 in 2021, in comparison to just 8 in 2019.
Growth in Dubuque also tends to drive growth in surrounding communities as well, especially those located close to the metropolitan area.
This means that demand for housing in Dubuque typically seeps over into demand for housing in surrounding bedroom communities like Asbury and East Dubuque.
“We’re right next door, right on the doorstep so to speak,” said East Dubuque City Manager Loras Herrig. “Dubuque has a tremendous impact on our local economy and housing.”
Competing for developers
The most pervasive issue facing housing in the tri-state area is the difficulty of attracting developers, several small town officials said.
Unlike building a subdivision in Madison or Des Moines, projects in rural areas are typically smaller, and therefore less profitable for incoming developers. Rural areas also tend to have lower incomes on average, meaning people have less money to put toward housing.
“If you live in a larger city, you are going to live in an area with developers who can build multiple units, who might build literally hundreds of homes a year,” said David Carlson, city administrator for Lancaster, Wis. “In small towns, you (more often) have good, solid builders who do two, maybe three homes a year or a home or two and some barns.”
There also are simply fewer developers available after the 2008 recession, when many developers went out of business. Since then, the industry has struggled to build back to prerecession levels, with single family housing development in 2021 still 41% below the 2006 high.
With most communities nationwide vying for additional housing from limited developers, it can be even harder for a small town to catch a developer’s attention.
“Before 2008, developers would purchase the land, install infrastructure and then build and sell the homes,” Jones said. “... Now, it’s more on the city government to purchase the property (and further attract the developer from there).”
This has affected both multi-use and single-family home development, meaning individuals across income levels are feeling the squeeze.
“There’s practically nothing for sale,” Droessler said. “Basically, at any given point in the last two to three years, any place you are searching for, you are lucky if there are a handful of homes available, and that includes all price points.”
In some instances where developers can’t or won’t build, nonprofits have stepped in to try to fill some of the gaps.
In Darlington, Wis., Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program is building 32 affordable apartment units for farmworkers in the area. SWCAP is a rural, anti-poverty agency that works to help low-income people and families.
While housing development is not typically the agency’s main focus, staff saw a need in the area for low-income farm laborers, especially those who speak Spanish and might have more difficulty navigating the housing market and related resources.
“You know, 32 units is a drop in the ocean, but I’m not aware of many projects even of that scale in the area,” said SWCAP Deputy Director David Vobora.
Nonprofits are in a unique position when it comes to assisting with housing development. They usually are able to receive more grant funding and government aid, making projects in smaller areas more financially feasible than for a developer undertaking construction at full cost.
However, that funding comes with strict rules and regulations. And when a project is funded through multiple grants or programs, it adds more layers to these requirements.
That’s why, Vobora said, it has taken eight years to get the Darlington project to where it is now, about “80-some percent” done. The project now is nearing completion but is getting slowed down by supply chain issues.
“The moral of the story is when that task is left to organizations such as Southwest CAP, while we might be happy to contribute, … we have to operate under the constraints of a nonprofit organization.” he said. “We are not a housing development corporation.”
Feeling the squeeze
Several small towns in the tri-state area have also had issues finding the space for new housing projects.
In Asbury, Iowa, Mayor Jim Adams said the city is starting to “run tight” on buildable lots. In the past two decades, the town has grown from a little less than 2,500 people in 2000 to around 6,000 in 2020.
Several subdivisions and other housing options sprung up to meet this demand, driven in strong part by the town’s proximity to the Dubuque metropolitan area. However, the city now is starting to run up against farmland where owners are hesitant to sell.
“It simply comes down to availability and willingness of owners to sell their farmland,” Adams said. “It’s not like we have people with no place to live, but people are snapping homes up as soon as they become available.”
Jones said Cuba City similarly is tight on space, with every building in the city being occupied — residential, commercial and industrial properties.
He said city leaders have been working hard to find new space for homes but also have had trouble finding landowners willing to part with nearby land.
“(When people call about coming to town recently), I start sweating a bit,” he said. “It’s been plain dumb luck finding places for people to go.”
The city recently acquired 10 acres to turn into the 19-home Sunset Ridge subdivision. All lots were sold within a month to Petry Development, which has two years to complete construction.
Jones said the goal is for the subdivision to “take the edge off” the housing demand in the area while the city looks for other expansion opportunities.
Areas similarly strapped for square footage are looking into how to develop more housing with less land, such as Maquoketa’s “pocket neighborhood.”
The neighborhood was a joint effort by East Central Intergovernmental Association, City of Maquoketa, Jackson County and other entities. Construction began in the fall of 2019, and all 10 homes now are completed.
The idea was to build the homes on smaller lots with all homes facing a common green space area. The project also was proposed as a way to bolster affordable housing in the area, with homes going to those making no more than 80% of the median income for Jackson County.
Pocket neighborhood resident Teresa Hosch said the small community there has allowed her to be more neighborly than ever before while also helping her achieve her goal of downsizing as she got older.
“It’s been great, just like a cozy little cul-de-sac,” she said. “The neighbors are all close together, and we holler at each other and say, ‘Hi,” from porch to porch.”
When Hosch first decided she wanted to downsize, it became clear her options were limited, she said. When she heard about the pocket neighborhood at work, it ticked all her boxes.
“Back when I was looking in 2019, there was nothing available for what I needed, what I wanted,” she said. “Even if there had been some condos out there, it would probably have been more than I could afford.”
In addition to providing more housing in the area, the Maquoketa neighborhood also is meant to serve as a model for future development in eastern Iowa and beyond. The next closest pocket neighborhood is about 2.5 hours away in Grinnell, Iowa.
“Our goal with the neighborhood was to have a replicable model for other communities, … to say ‘Hey, this is how it works and here is how it looks,’” Deutmeyer said.
Deutmeyer said ECIA’s goal was to construct other pocket neighborhoods in the area but that COVID-19-related price increases have put that on hold until they can build homes that can be sold at affordable prices.
Working with what you have
Another frequently cited concern from area officials was the cost of housing, meaning some areas are struggling with having lots that are physically available but financially unattainable by most buyers.
While money has always been a factor, experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the issue in the past two years. Building costs are up nearly 36% nationally since the beginning of the pandemic amid supply chain slow downs, and average rent costs have similarly skyrocketed nationwide.
Officials said this has priced some people out of the market for the time being, but they hope to see some positive change soon.
“The market has been crazy, and I’ve been saying that for the last two to three years,” Droessler said. “Because the inventory is still pretty low, prices are going to stay at a very good level … but they’re not climbing as much anymore. It won’t go on forever.”
In the face of high construction costs, officials in some cities are trying to make the most of the space they have. In Lancaster, a group of local investors bought the former Welcome Inn building downtown to turn into 18 to 20 apartments.
The goal is to open up more housing for new buyers or people looking to downsize, with the intent of broadening housing options in the area.
“Young people are struggling to find affordable housing of their own,” said Bruce Fritz, an investor on the project. “This could be for new residents, but also retirees or others to help free up existing units.”
Several of the investors live in or around Lancaster, which they say makes them more connected to the community and the project’s potential benefits than outside investors or remote developers.
“I don’t think outside investors would come in and look at the rate of return and jump on this project,” Fritz said. “For us, we certainly want to do things profitably but we’re also looking to make a difference in our community. … If your community can grow, it helps everyone, and we’re looking at things from that perspective, too.”
Ted Schacht, fellow investor and local real estate developer, agreed with this sentiment and said the group’s ties to the community increase their interest in seeing it succeed.
“I think we’re more focused on the greater good of the community, and we pay more attention to detail,” Schacht said. “I live four blocks away from this project, and Bruce lives half a block away, so we have a clear incentive for it to be successful.”
In Platteville, city staff are trying to incentivize people to capitalize on the existing housing stock through the promotion of several grant programs. These include grants encouraging people to revert spaces back into single family homes, as well as grants to help pay for rehabilitation of older houses.
“With some of our grants, we try to look a little outside the box,” City Manager Adam Ruechel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.