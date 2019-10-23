Police said a Dubuque man threatened to shoot an officer while holding his hand inside his jacket in an effort to convince authorities he had a gun.
Terry J. Sproule, 29, of 929 Garfield Ave., was arrested late Monday in the area of Kniest and East 22nd streets after a short foot pursuit. He faces charges of first-degree harassment and interference with official acts, as well as a charge from an unrelated warrant.
According to court documents, an officer observed Sproule walking near Lincoln and Rhomberg avenues at 11:50 p.m. Monday. The officer knew Sproule was wanted on an outstanding warrant, and attempted to make contact.
Police said Sproule told the officer he would not stop to talk. When the officer told Sproule he was wanted on a warrant, Sproule said “something similar to ‘I am going to shoot you,’” according to court documents.
“At the same time, he reached his hand into the inside of his jacket, obviously attempting to give the impression that he had a gun,” the officer reported. “He held this position for several seconds and then ran away from me.”
Sproule also threatened to stab an officer in the neck with a screwdriver, according to court documents.