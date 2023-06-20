Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing a firearm despite having multiple felony convictions.
Rosnel Larose, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a press release states.
The release states that Larose admitted at a plea hearing that he possessed a pistol in January 2022 "after having been convicted of eleven felonies."
Larose faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release, the release states. There is no parole in the federal system.
A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.
