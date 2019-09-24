Riverview Center showed off its new Galena location to residents Monday.
An open house was held to allow residents to explore the new Jo Daviess County office for the agency, which provides services for victims of sexual violence. Staff moved into the new location last month.
The new office can be found at the intersection of Industrial Drive and U.S. 20.
Anne Heim, Illinois program director for the agency, said the new location is significantly more visible than the previous location on 2600 Dodge St. in Galena.
“We’re easier to find for clients that are in need,” Heim said.
Heim said the new location was pursued because of a need for more office space. The U.S. 20 location also features a new play therapy room, a conference room and more space for Riverview Center employees to work with clients.