A state lawmaker representing Dubuque has introduced two bills that would increase private well testing in the area.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, a Democrat, offered bills that would require property owners to have their private wells tested if they are selling their land. The legislation also would allocate funding to private well-testing research.
Studies conducted recently in southwest Wisconsin found traces of nitrates and pesticides in hundreds of wells.
Isenhart said the results of private well testing in the neighboring state indicate that wells in northeast Iowa likely also are contaminated. If someone is considering buying a property with a private well, he or she should have a thorough understanding of the drinking water.
“People looking to purchase a piece of property have the right to know what their potential water quality is,” Isenhart said. “It acts as a ‘buyer beware’ before they make a purchase.”
Nearly 18,000 Dubuque County residents use private wells. In Delaware County, 52% of residents use private wells.
“If you look at public polling on environmental issues, clean drinking water is always at the top,” Isenhart said. “People want clean drinking water. Right now, if you are not getting your water from a public drinking water supply, you are rolling the dice.”
Alan Gravel, of Cascade, has sold multiple properties with private wells. He said many property owners already have their wells tested before a sale takes place.
“That’s what I did when I was selling my land,” Gravel said. “I think that some banks even require it.”
The cost of testing these wells would fall on the selling property owners. However, most of these tests could be covered through the state’s Grants to Counties program, which issues funds specifically for private well testing.
From fiscal years 2013 to 2018, counties participating in the program were allocated $23,500 to $36,000 annually. Money not spent was returned to the state. Many counties don’t spend the full amount.
Isenhart’s second bill, House File 2293, would divert up to $250,000 of unused funds from the Grants to Counties program to the University of Iowa Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination to conduct scientific studies on groundwater contamination.
David Cwiertny, director of the center, spoke with Dubuque County supervisors in late January regarding potential groundwater contamination in northeast Iowa.
“I think the results from the Wisconsin study should be a good indicator of what we might expect here in northeast Iowa,” he said at the time.