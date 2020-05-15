LANCASTER, Wis. — Authorities said a Lancaster man was seriously injured when his vehicle crashed into a large culvert Wednesday night.
Richard Martin, 58, was taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 11:35 p.m. Wednesday on Cannon Road near Buckwheat Ridge Road east of Lancaster. A press release states that Martin was northbound on Cannon Road when he came over a hill and failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle left the road and crashed into a culvert.
The release states that Martin was not wearing a seat belt and that “speed and alcohol may be factors in the crash.”