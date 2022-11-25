PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Common Council members this week unanimously approved a concept plan for the city’s new fire station to be built at the site of a former school building.

Members approved the plan at their regular meeting, where they also discussed next steps for some of the current tenants of OE Gray Early Learning Center, which will be demolished to make space for the new station.

