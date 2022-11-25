PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Common Council members this week unanimously approved a concept plan for the city’s new fire station to be built at the site of a former school building.
Members approved the plan at their regular meeting, where they also discussed next steps for some of the current tenants of OE Gray Early Learning Center, which will be demolished to make space for the new station.
“This is kind of the final preparatory step that we’ve now completed,” said Fire Chief Ryan Simmons after the vote. “Now, we can truly get into the design of the building and move into those next steps.”
The new, $13 million station will consist of a two-story structure that includes seven full apparatus bays and a support garage, as well as decontamination spaces and dormitories that currently are lacking from the existing station. Council members also will have the option to include a basement for an additional $3 million.
“The biggest difference will just be the space … and having a larger, safer building that will hopefully last us for another 75 years,” Simmons said. “This last building, it’s been around about 60 years, and they did a good job building it at the time, but times have changed and we have to be able to take this next step.”
The city bought the OE Gray site last year after identifying it as a potentially suitable site for the station in terms of size and location. The city also considered using the station’s current Main Street site and the Platteville Armory for the project, but both were deemed insufficient for the department’s needs.
“The analysis basically showed that OE Gray was kind of the prime location,” City Manager Adam Ruechel said.
Architects considered options that would have retrofitted the OE Gray building to accommodate the new station, but it ultimately was determined that demolition would make the most sense given the restrictions and age of the existing structure.
While acknowledging the site’s suitability, some council members expressed sadness at the loss of the OE Gray building in which generations of Platteville residents learned. The building now is used by several community organizations, including Head Start, the Elks Club and the Platteville Senior Center.
“It was a combination of an easy and a very, very difficult decision,” Council Member Kathy Kopp, whose two daughters attended OE Gray, said after the vote. “Obviously we need the station, … but it’s been part of the community for so long.”
Architects from Five Bugles Design now will create a schematic design for the site that will include more details about the station’s final design and construction. That plan will return to council members for approval at a later date, and the city then would go out for bids with the goal of breaking ground early next fall.
With OE Gray’s demolition now inevitable, the building’s current tenants have confirmation they will need to find a new home.
Council members especially were focused on alternative options for the senior center, as it is a city-operated service, though Ruechel said after the meeting that the city also is looking to assist other tenants with the relocation process.
One option previously discussed for the senior center was to build a community room into the new station that could be used for both firefighter training and center activities. However, senior center staff expressed concern that option would not allow them to cultivate an environment that was uniquely their own.
Instead, council members unanimously approved a motion to direct city staff to develop a site plan that would turn underutilized spaces on the first floor of City Hall into a space for the Platteville Senior Center. Preliminary site plans include space for exercise and activity rooms, as well as a large community space.
“We’re excited to have a place to make our own, and there’s so many possibilities with this new space,” said Ally Shanahan, Platteville Senior Center manager. “While we are sort of grieving the loss of our current space (at OE Gray), … we’re trying to look at it with positivity.”
City staff now will begin evaluating the cost of the senior center project with the goal of funding the first phase of construction with leftover funds from the sale of the center’s former Court Street location.
