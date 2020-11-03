In a year defined by major changes, local officials are gearing up for an Election Day unlike any other.
Everything from casting ballots, to tabulating votes and releasing results will be impacted by the pandemic that has loomed over the country since mid-March.
Dubuque County elections officials on Monday got an early start on the exhaustive process of tabulating tens of thousands of absentee ballots, according to County Auditor Denise Dolan.
In the state of Iowa, election officials are allowed to begin tabulating ballots on the eve of Election Day. Dolan said officials had already tabulated 8,000 ballots by early Monday afternoon. That process was expected to continue for the rest of the day.
“They plan on staying later in the night, so they can be within striking distance (of counting all early votes) by the time Election Day arrives,” Dolan said.
In a normal year, more than half of the overall votes are cast on Election Day, according to Dolan. This year, however, she expects that only one-third of voters will cast their ballot on Election Day.
Just before 8 p.m. Monday, Dolan reported that, as of the close of early voting at 5 p.m., 34,309 ballots already had been cast — or 51.3% of the county’s registered voters. That figure included mail ballots and early in-person and satellite voters.
There were 1,578 mailed ballots yet to be received.
About 72% of registered voters cast ballots in the 2016 presidential election and more than 74% did in 2012.
That large discrepancy underscores the unique circumstances that permeate virtually every aspect of this election.
And officials acknowledged that this year’s changes could affect when voters learn about the election’s winners and losers.
Linda Gebhard, county clerk in Grant County, Wis., noted that elections officials in that state are not permitted to begin counting ballots until Election Day. Because of the high volume of early votes, and the limited window of time to count them, it will likely take longer than usual for results to be released.
Wisconsin polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.
Gebhard explained that county officials must wait for results from all 52 municipalities before passing the results along to the state. As a result, she acknowledged that the election outcome might not be apparent until Wednesday morning or perhaps even later.
“I think patience is the key word in this election, and that is something that people don’t have a lot of anymore,” Gebhard said. “People are going to need to have a lot of patience.”
Iowans will likely learn the results a bit earlier than Wisconsinites.
Iowa polls are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., closing one hour later than Wisconsin.
But Dolan said the fact that Iowa workers can begin tabulating absentee results a day early means that all such votes should be counted by 9:30 p.m. on Election Night. That means the winners should be clear by the time many Iowans go to bed for the night.
“In Iowa, we will know (tonight) who has won in the Congressional races, who has won in the Senate race and which presidential candidate has taken the state,” Dolan said.
Despite the major emphasis on early voting across the country, workers and volunteers are still gearing up for major turnout today.
Gebhard said COVID has complicated efforts to ensure that polling locations are adequately staffed.
“You could have a scenario where you have five poll workers planning to be there, but two of them get sick and are not able to work on Election Day,” she said. “COVID definitely has not made any of this easier.”
The virus will be top of mind throughout the day, as election workers take multiple steps to ensure that those exercising their voting rights are also kept safe.
Gehbard said the weather — expected to be sunny with a high in the 60s — has offered a big assist, ensuring that voters who have to wait outside will remain relatively comfortable.
“We’ll be ready with plenty of supplies for sanitizing and the poll workers will be careful not to let everyone congregate inside at once,” she said. “They’ll be doing a lot to maintain social distancing.”
In Illinois, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections website. Residents can verify their voting location in Jo Daviess County by calling the county clerk’s office at 815-777-0161.