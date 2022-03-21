WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Tickets are now available for an annual benefit concert for veterans.

The Bellemy Brothers will appear on Sept. 18 at the Benefit the Vets fundraiser in Worthington, along with special guests John Conlee.

Tickets are $50 and are available at City Hall and The Last Straw in Worthington, city offices and Dirty Ernie’s in Farley, The Palace Saloon in Dyersville and online at benefit-the-vets.square.site.

